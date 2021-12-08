ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESE. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ESE opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

