ESBC Market Cap Achieves $695,219.43 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $695,219.43 and approximately $58,743.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

