Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Erasca stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 197,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,115. Erasca has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

