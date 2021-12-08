Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Truist

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

NYSE:EQR opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

