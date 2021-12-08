Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fastenal’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

FAST stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

