EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $595.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.10. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.08 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

