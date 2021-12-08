Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on NETI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Eneti alerts:

NETI opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.