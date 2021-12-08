Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 207,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.