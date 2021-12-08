Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.673 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Enbridge has increased its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 108.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.