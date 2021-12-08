EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $258.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 255.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $18,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

