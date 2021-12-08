Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 878 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.