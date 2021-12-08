Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,346.50 ($17.86).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.34) to GBX 1,477 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.90) to GBX 1,450 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.37) to GBX 1,400 ($18.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ECM traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,220 ($16.18). 603,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,081.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 805.50 ($10.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.92). The company has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

