Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.57

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.57 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.30). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 42,021 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.79. The firm has a market cap of £82.74 million and a PE ratio of 23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Eleco’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Albert Hunter acquired 11,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,927.22 ($19,794.75).

About Eleco (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

