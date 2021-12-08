Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up to $116.44

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.44, but opened at $122.00. Elastic shares last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 5,999 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,740 shares of company stock worth $43,949,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142,304 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

