Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.59 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

NYSE ESTC traded up $11.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.36. 110,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.43.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,740 shares of company stock worth $43,949,070. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

