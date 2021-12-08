EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 493 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.68. 4,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,601. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.53 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

