EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $175,245,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 338,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,483. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.71 and a 52 week high of $132.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

