EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.62. 12,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,003. The company has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

