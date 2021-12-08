EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $359.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

