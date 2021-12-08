Edgeware (EDG) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,569,834,387 coins and its circulating supply is 5,906,210,897 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

