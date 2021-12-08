Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post sales of $16.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP remained flat at $$5.48 during trading hours on Friday. 916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

