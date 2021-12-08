EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $236.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.29. 318,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $130.93 and a twelve month high of $215.76.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.