E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,426 shares during the quarter. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for 0.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 48.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24,999,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 54.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 699,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 247,052 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,834. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

