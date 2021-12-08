Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $631.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

