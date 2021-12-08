Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DYNDF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

