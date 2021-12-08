Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 37,625 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,050,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

