Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

