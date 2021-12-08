Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Truist increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 17,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,655. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

