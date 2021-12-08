DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSDVY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $5.17 on Friday, hitting $107.31. 34,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.07. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

