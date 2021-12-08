Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $231,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.30 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.19.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

