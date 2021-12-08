Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

