Dorman Lynn Strahan Sells 1,292 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KEX opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 81.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 760.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 439.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.