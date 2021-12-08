DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 1,247.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 5.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,638,536 shares of company stock worth $2,161,135,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

