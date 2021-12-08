Donald G. Macpherson Sells 15,741 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GWW opened at $507.72 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $510.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.71 and its 200-day moving average is $446.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

