Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.50 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.00.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Dollar General by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

