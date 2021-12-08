DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as low as C$2.71. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 31,545 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$42.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.63 million. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

