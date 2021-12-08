Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 273.60 ($3.63), with a volume of 4041260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.30 ($3.57).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLG. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.39) to GBX 367 ($4.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 396 ($5.25) to GBX 295 ($3.91) in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

