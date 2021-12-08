Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,701,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $61.04. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,788. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.