Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Sells $51,611.70 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

