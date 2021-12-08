DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DILAU) Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DILAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DILAU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $4,028,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $3,524,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $2,014,000.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.