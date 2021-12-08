Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.63.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

