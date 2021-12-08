Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DGI9 opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.47) on Wednesday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.59.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa Harrington bought 18,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,092.32 ($26,644.11).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.