Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DGII opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $806.80 million, a PE ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DGII. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.93.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Digi International worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

