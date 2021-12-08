DIGG Market Cap Reaches $20.72 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $20.72 million and $83,910.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $41,206.29 or 0.81610118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.