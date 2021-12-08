DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 3.1%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 725,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 192,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DICE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,232,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

