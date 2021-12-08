DIAMOND Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (DIAMOND)

DIAMOND (CURRENCY:DIAMOND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One DIAMOND coin can currently be bought for about $572.89 or 0.01166299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DIAMOND has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. DIAMOND has a total market cap of $0.00 and $60,677.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001609 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060949 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. The official website for DIAMOND is bit.diamonds . DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

