Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.49. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $213.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

