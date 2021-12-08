DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.35

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.35 ($3.52) and traded as low as GBX 239.62 ($3.18). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.25), with a volume of 907,681 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 365 ($4.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £627.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,886.89).

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.