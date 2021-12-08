Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($74.31).

FRA DPW traded up €3.02 ($3.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €54.93 ($61.72). 4,138,130 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.61. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

