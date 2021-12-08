Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €150.00 ($168.54) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($160.67) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €151.75 ($170.51).

Shares of EPA ML traded up €3.00 ($3.37) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €138.65 ($155.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €134.76. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a one year high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

